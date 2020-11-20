Glenn Maxwell Unperturbed by Criticism from Virender Sehwag
Former India opener Virender Sehwag is known to not hold back on his opinions and was pretty harsh on Australia’s Glenn Maxwell while analysing his performance for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.
Sehwag went to the extent of labelling the Australian a "10-crore cheerleader" who, according to him, was on a "highly-paid vacation" in the UAE.
The Australian all-rounder had a pretty bad time in IPL 2020. He played 13 matches for KXIP and scored just 108 runs at an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 101.88. Maxwell, who goes by the name of 'Big Show' thanks his boundary-hitting exploits, didn't even manage to hit even a single six in the entirety of IPL 2020.
Glenn Maxwell has responded to the criticism, but the Australian and brushed aside the remarks by saying that he was fine with his "outspoken" remarks.
"It's ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that's fine. He's allowed to say whatever he likes," Maxwell was quoted as saying by The West Australian.
"He's in the media for such statements, so that's fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag."
Maxwell, who had taken a brief break from cricket, due to mental health issues, said that the time off cricket had helped him deal with these "sorts of things".
"I think I'm better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now," Maxwell said.
"I think in hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity. This year has certainly been a massive test of it."
