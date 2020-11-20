Glenn Maxwell Unperturbed by Criticism from Virender Sehwag

The Australian all-rounder had a pretty bad time in IPL 2020. He played 13 matches for KXIP and scored just 108 runs at an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 101.88. Maxwell, who goes by the name of 'Big Show' thanks his boundary-hitting exploits, didn't even manage to hit even a single six in the entirety of IPL 2020.

Glenn Maxwell has responded to the criticism, but the Australian and brushed aside the remarks by saying that he was fine with his "outspoken" remarks.

"It's ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that's fine. He's allowed to say whatever he likes," Maxwell was quoted as saying by The West Australian.