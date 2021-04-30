Glenn Maxwell on IPL Bio-Bubble & Ways of Returning to Australia
India & New Zealand will fly to Southampton for the World Test Championship final from 18 June after the IPL.
RCB’s Glenn Maxwell believes that the Australian cricketers at IPL 2021 would not mind going to UK with India, New Zealand and England after the tournament before returning home.
“We just want to find a way to go home. The BCCI, both governments can work a solution. If we have to wait bit longer, so be it but there is a way to get home at some stage,” Maxwell told “The Final Word Podcast” conducted by journalists Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins.
“India and England are going to play in England. Worst comes to worst, we have to wait in England and try and find a way out in that chartered (flight) and get out of India. I am sure a lot of guys will try and put their hand up in trying to do that as well,” Maxwell said.
India and New Zealand will fly to UK, Southampton, for the World Test Championship final from 18 June after the IPL.
For Maxwell, it’s about figuring the safest route that they can avail once the IPL is over as the bio-bubble is expected to break after that. There are 14 Australian players still remaining in the league after three pullouts.
“Once IPL finishes and potentially the bubble will be broken, you don’t want to be stuck here, just try and look for the safest way to move on,” Maxwell said.
“It’s something I floated to Vinnie (fiancee), if things go extremely south, a whole lot worse, what are we actually supposed to do if there is no help? I am sure there will be help from BCCI to accommodate the overseas players at the moment,” he added.
Maxwell acknowledged that the critical health situation in India before adding that the IPL bubble is quite secure and protected.
“It’s changed pretty fast in India but we have been sheltered well in the bubble. We are not really exposed too much (to the outside world). We straight move into the hotel, trying to stick to franchise’s business as usual, that is playing your sport…”
Maxwell said that while he kept in touch with Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, who left fearing a lockdown after travel restrictions were in place, he thought it was prudent to stay back and wait for things to improve.
Both India and New Zealand will fly to UK, Southampton, for the World Test Championship final from 18 June after the IPL.
For Maxwell, it’s about figuring the safest route that they can avail once the IPL is over as the bio-bubble is expected to break after that. There are 14 Australian players still remaining in the league after three pullouts.
“Once IPL finishes and potentially the bubble will be broken, you don’t want to be stuck here, just try and look for the safest way to move on,” the ‘Big Show’ said.
“It’s something I floated to Vinnie (fiancee), if things go extremely south, a whole lot worse, what are we actually supposed to do if there is no help? I am sure there will be help from BCCI to accommodate the overseas players at the moment,” he added.
Maxwell acknowledged that the critical health situation in India before adding that the IPL bubble is quite secure and protected.
“It’s changed pretty fast in India but we have been sheltered well in the bubble. We are not really exposed too much (to the outside world). We straight move into the hotel, trying to stick to franchise’s business as usual, that is playing your sport…”
Maxwell said that while he kept in touch with Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, who left fearing a lockdown after travel restrictions were in place, he thought it was prudent to stay back and wait for things to improve.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.