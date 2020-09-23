Makes No Sense to Me: Gambhir on Dhoni’s Decision to Bat at No 7

Dhoni and du Plessis did try to break the shackles towards the end, but it came a little too late as Rajasthan beat Chennai for the first time since 2010 after batting first. Dhoni did hit three sixes in the final over, ending his innings on unbeaten 29 from 17 balls.

"Yes, you can talk about MS Dhoni's last over when he hit three sixes, but it was of no use to be honest. It was just all personal runs. See, if someone else would have done this, some other captain had batted number seven, he would have got a lot of flak," said Gambhir.

"It is MS Dhoni – probably (that's) why people don't talk about it. When you don't have Suresh Raina, you're making people believe that Sam Curran is better than you. You're making people believe that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, all these guys are better than you," he added.