Suspended IPL 2021 to Resume With CSK vs MI Clash on 19 September

"The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on 24th September when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings," the statement added.

The UAE leg of IPL will include seven double headers.

"There will be 7 double-headers (5 matches already played in India - total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST (2 PM Gulf Standard Time). All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST (6 PM Gulf Standard Time)," added the statement.

"Final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 8th October."