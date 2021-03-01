Franchises Unhappy With BCCI’s Pick of Venues for IPL 2021: Report

Three franchises are not happy with the BCCI decision to host the upcoming IPL in only six venues and have raised objections with the board. One of the six venues picked by the BCCI is Ahmedabad, which does not host any IPL team yet and a report in Cricbuzz states that Rajasthan, Punjab and Hyderabad are not happy about the choice of venues.

It was recently reported that the BCCI is set to host the league in a phased caravan format in Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad and has also kept the option of having games in Mumbai open – an idea which has left the other three franchises fuming.