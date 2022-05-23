As You Get Ready for Play-Offs, Here Are Five Astonishing Facts About IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings qualified for the play-offs every single year from 2008 to 2015. Then, due to a two-year suspension in relation to a betting controversy, the team in yellow missed out on the 2016 and 2017 editions.

They clinched the title on their comeback in 2018, and qualified for the play-offs in 2019 too.

It was in 2020, in their 11th edition of the IPL, that the Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify to the top four for the first time, finishing second-last out of eight teams. The anomaly wasn't repeated in 2021, when they won the title again. But in 2022, CSK came second-last yet again, finishing ninth in a league of 10 teams.

It's quite an incredible feat though, that a team has failed to reach the top four in only two seasons out of 13. But that's a well-known part of the IPL legend.