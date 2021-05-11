Few Indian Players Didn’t Like Rules of Bubble: MI Coach Pamment

Most players and staff felt safe in the IPL bio-bubble but travelling was always going to be a challenge, said Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment, who also added some Indian players did not like being told what to do.

Pamment was one of several players, coaches and officials from New Zealand who arrived back in the country on Saturday after the postponement of the 2021 IPL. Pamment made it clear that he along with the Kiwi players felt very confident in the franchise’s management and were aware of what was happening across the country as well.