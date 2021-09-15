Fans to Returns to Stadiums For IPL 2021 in UAE, Limited Seating Available

The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will witness the return of fans inside the stadiums in UAE, confirmed the IPL in a statement on Wednesday.

"The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation. Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net," the statement read.