Fans Ask Why Gayle Out For Another Game, He Posts Update on Insta

Kings XI Punjab became the first team to play seven matches this IPL season but that head-start didn't do much to help KL Rahul’s team as they continue to lie last in the standings, with just one win so far.

On Saturday, they played the afternoon game against KKR and among the things they were expected to change to try to turn the tide was give a game to Chris Gayle. The West Indian star is yet to make his debut this season for KXIP and is likely still suffering from the stomach bug that forced his name to be taken out of contention from their previous outing.

Head coach Anil Kumble had revealed during the team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad that Gayle was supposed to play the match.