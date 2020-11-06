Facing Bumrah Would’ve Been an Exceptional Challenge: Lara

“Why Bumrah and Shami are so successful is because they bowl Test match lengths in T20s. You don’t see them overdoing the slower balls. They look to hit the seam, hit the stumps. Or they try to get the edge of the bat, bowl sharp and short balls and get batsmen in trouble. So, switching to Test cricket against Australia will be a very easy task for them.”

The former West Indies captain also spoke about how he has enjoyed watching Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav perform in the IPL this season. Suryakumar, who was the topic of a lot of discussion after being overlooked yet again for the India squad, has played 15 games this season and scored 461 runs with four half centuries.

“Suryakumar Yadav has become one of my favourites. If your best player is not an opener, he has to bat at No.3. He can repair the damage if Mumbai lose an early wicket and continue the onslaught if he has to. I have enjoyed watching him play in this IPL.”