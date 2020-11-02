Morgan Has Carried KKR’s Middle Order all Tournament, Says Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has heaped praise on Eoin Morgan, saying the KKR skipper has carried the middle order of Kolkata Knight Riders throughout the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Sunday, KKR kept their chances alive of making it to the playoffs, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in their final league stage. Batting first, KKR posted 191/7 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on a brilliant 68* from Morgan. The England captain, during his 35-ball knock, smashed 5 fours and six 6s.