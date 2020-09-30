An Emotional Rashid Khan Dedicates Man of Match Award to Parents

Rashid had lacklustre outings in the last two matches by his lofty matches, both of which SRH lost. On Tuesday, however, Rashid was pivotal in SRH's win, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan, DC captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, all three of whom were important wickets as SRH defended a target of 163.

"I think I don't take pressure on myself that I have to create impact. I keep calm and cool and focused on what I have to do. I look to do the basics right, and enjoy the game," he said.

"When I bowled the first ball, I knew if I bowl quicker and harder, you could get turn. Then you have to bowl the length, a bit back of a length. The captain (David Warner) always backs me, and he tells me you know better. So he tells me, let me know what you want. Only If things are not going my way do you go to ask the captain what to do."