DRS & Super Overs: What Are the Big Changes Ahead of IPL 2022?

What are the Changes in IPL 2022?

Teams to have two referrals for each innings in the game.

If a team cannot field play due to the squad being affected by COVID-19, the game will be rescheduled and if that’s not possible the IPL technical committee will decide on the next course of action. This change is a shift from the previous rule which said that the board "will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the franchise will be deemed to have lost the match with its opponent being awarded 2 points."

If a batter is caught, the new batter coming in will take strike, even if the players crossed before the catch was taken. This is in line with the new suggestions to the games laws that were recently made by MCC.