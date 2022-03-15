DRS & Super Overs: What Are the Big Changes Ahead of IPL 2022?
IPL 2022 will see 10 teams this time with Gujarat and Lucknow being the new franchises.
IPL’s newest season is not too far away for the cricket fans and the BCCI has made a few tweaks in the rules that govern the tournament.
Among the changes that are set to be brought in is the number of reviews a team can take in the game. The BCCI have decided to increase it from one to two, according to a report in Cricbuzz.
What are the Changes in IPL 2022?
Teams to have two referrals for each innings in the game.
If a team cannot field play due to the squad being affected by COVID-19, the game will be rescheduled and if that’s not possible the IPL technical committee will decide on the next course of action. This change is a shift from the previous rule which said that the board "will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the franchise will be deemed to have lost the match with its opponent being awarded 2 points."
If a batter is caught, the new batter coming in will take strike, even if the players crossed before the catch was taken. This is in line with the new suggestions to the games laws that were recently made by MCC.
Playoffs
With IPL 2022's league stage happening in Mumbai and Pune, the BCCI have decided that it has the discretion to conduct the play-offs at any other venue.
In terms of Super Overs in the knockout stages, the BCCI have decided to have a second option. So, if the time does not permit then there will not be a Super Over in the event of a tie and the team that has finished higher in the league will be declared winners.
IPL 2022 begins on 26 March with the tournament seeing two new franchises involved in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. While Lucknow is captained by KL Rahul, Gujarat will be led by Hardik Pandya.
(With inputs from Cricbuzz)
