Twitterati Lauds SRH’s Natarajan for His Amazing Yorker Execution

However, in the 2018 mega auction, Natarajan was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at his base price. But didn’t play a single game for them in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

This year, however, he was one of the starters in the SRH line-up and has been the most impressive pacer of the team in three games, till now. And, his best till now, came in the third game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday.

Defending 163 against the batting line-up of DC, Sunrisers had a huge challenge at hand. Natarajan bowled two overs in the powerplay, giving away just 12 runs in those.

He came back in the 14th over of the DC innings and started showing his capabilities from ball one. He started peppering the duo of Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer with one yorker after another and didn’t let them get away when they needed 85 runs off the last 7 overs.

The first one, pin-point yorker outside off-stump, next was a full toss, the third one, again a yorker at the base of the stumps, followed by a low full-toss, and a wide bouncer, Natarajan came back with two consecutive yorkers again for the last two balls of the over.

This was just the trailer. Coming back for his last over in the 18th of the innings, Natarajan nailed three more yorkers in that over before getting rid of Marcus Stoinis, trapping him in front of the wickets on full delivery.