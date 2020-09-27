I Want Shubman Gill to Enjoy His Cricket Journey: Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik said that he wants Shubman Gill to enjoy his cricket journey, after the youngster's 70 not out guided the team to a comprehensive seven-wicket win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

"It feels good to see the youngsters doing well. I want Gill to enjoy his journey in cricket," said Karthik in the post-match presentation ceremony. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 20, who missed the previous two seasons due to injuries, also finally made his debut for KKR. Karthik said he was emotional for Nagarkoti and is happy that the franchise decided to stick with him.