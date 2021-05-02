Dhawan Unbeaten, Delhi Cruise to 7 Wicket Win Over Mayank’s Punjab

Shikhar Dhawan carried his bat to remain unbeaten on a 47-ball 69 to help Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets in Sunday’s evening fixture.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal remained unbeaten on 99 off 58 balls on his debut as Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain and led his team to 166/6 in 20 overs.

Opener Agarwal became only the second batsman after Suresh Raina in 2013 to end an innings on 99.

He hit two fours and a six off the last three balls of the innings and out up a partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket with Dawid Malan (26) and a 41-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shahrukh Khan (4)

(More to follow)

