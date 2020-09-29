Rashid Khan Stuns Delhi, SRH Win by 15 Runs: Five Talking Points

Following two IPL matches that witnessed some relentless hitting and breathless run chases, Tuesday’s encounter between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a semblance of sanity in the tournament’s proceedings as SRH won by 15 runs.

On both sides, bowlers made good use of Abu Dhabi’s conditions, ensuring that unlike the last couple of days, it was the better bowling side that won. Hyderabad, having lost both their previous matches, were desperate for a win while Delhi were perched on top of the table with two wins out of two.

Sent in to bat first by Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer, Sunrisers Hyderabad put up 162/4 on the board at Abu Dhabi. A cautious but steady start by SRH openers David Warner and Johnny Bairstow gave the team a 77-run opening partnership. Delhi, in reply, managed 147/7.