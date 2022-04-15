IPL 2022: COVID Scare in Delhi Capitals' Camp, Physio Tests Positive

This is not for the first time that the cash-rich league has been affected by the coronavirus. Two years back, the IPL had to be postponed due to the first wave of the pandemic and the season was completed later in the year in the UAE.

However, with cases declining before the start of IPL 2022, the organisers decided to hold it again in India, more precisely in four stadiums of Maharashtra. While 25 per cent capacity crowds are allowed in the stadiums, the teams are still in strict bio-bubbles.

Delhi Capitals have so far played 4 matches, winning two and losing two. They are currently at the 7th spot on the points table. The Rishabh Pant led side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the Wankhede in Mumbai.