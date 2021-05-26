Decision on IPL’s Resumption on 29 May, UAE Likely to Host

The window being discussed is the month-long gap between the end of India's Test series in England on September 14 and start of the T20 World Cup in mid-October. The T20 World Cup could also be held in UAE in the wake of rise of Covid-19 cases in India.

Jay Shah, secretary of BCCI, had earlier issued a note to state associations, calling them for a special general meeting.

"Notice is hereby given for a Special General Meeting of the BCCI which will be held on May 29, 2021 virtually to transact the following business: Discussion on the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a note addressed to the state cricket associations.

The 2020-21 domestic season, held in India, could only witness limited overs tournaments -- Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and Vijay Hazare one-dayers.

The IPL, also a domestic event with international stars, was held in UAE.