De Kock, Rahul Shatter IPL Records With Their Historic Opening Stand For LSG

Adding few more milestones to their glorious carriers, Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul broke the plethora of records during their historic opening partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 66th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Both de Kock and Rahul remained not out till the last ball of the LSG innings and didn't show any mercy on KKK bowlers. Notably, it was for the first time a team batted the entire 20 overs in IPL without losing a wicket.

The stand of 210 runs between de Kock and Rahul was the highest opening partnership ever in IPL history. Prior to this, the record for the highest opening partnership in the IPL was held by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who had added 185 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.