DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When & Where To Watch the Match Live

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is inching towards its end. The 50th match of the tournament will be played on Thursday, 5 May 2022, between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Both, DC and SRH lost their last matches of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively.