Warner Wins Toss, SRH Bat First Against MS Dhoni’s CSK in Delhi

CSK have brought Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi back into the team and SRH brought in Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and David Warner has opted to bat first against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Delhi.
This is the first IPL 2021 fixture being held in Delhi.
CSK have brought Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi back into the team for the game. Both sides have made two changes each with SRH bringing in Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma.
“We were looking to bowl first. Looks a bit tacky and the boys who practiced yesterday said there was quite a bit of dew. Bowling with the wet ball is the challenge for us. Lungi and Moeen are back in place of Bravo and Tahir,” MS Dhoni said.
“We will bat first. It's a different surface to what was expected in Delhi. But it's not going to play very differently. It's about experience for us. Sandeep and Pandey are back,” Warner said.
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
