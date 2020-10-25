I’m Very Disappointed: Warner After SRH Lose Big Match to KXIP

After restricting KXIP to 126/7 in 20 overs, Warner gave SRH a good start with 37 runs off 20 balls. He three fours and as many sixes and the opening partnership between him and Jonny Bairstow was on 56 in the seventh over when he fell to Ravi Bishnoi.

Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin then slowed the SRH innings down.

"We felt on that wicket it was going to get tougher once the spin came into it. For us it was about trying to apply pressure upfront, negate the swing bowling, but obviously we didn't get across the line. They bowled well with the new ball," Warner said.

The Aussie praised his bowlers for the work they did earlier. "We didn't get all the wickets upfront but we brought it back well. Today our bowlers executed the plans well, very happy with them. Just have to forget this game and move forward," he said.