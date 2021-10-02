Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Six Off Last Ball to Complete Century, CSK Post 189/4 vs RR

Despite the two dismissals, Gaikwad and Moeen Ali struck boundaries and rotated strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. Ali hit a four and a six off Mayank Markande in the 13th over to get going. Gaikwad brought up his half-century in 43 balls, his second of the UAE leg of the tournament.

From there, Gaikwad accelerated, hitting Tewatia for two sixes on the trot in the 15th over. Though Tewatia had Ali stumped, it didn't slow down Gaikwad. In the next over, he took two fours and a six off Akash Singh to enter into the 80s. Though Ambati Rayudu fell cheaply, Gaikwad continued to collect boundaries with pristine timing.

Rajasthan's misery continued as Ravindra Jadeja took two fours and a six on first three balls of the final over by Rahman. Gaikwad finished off the innings by smacking a six over deep mid-wicket, taking him to his first IPL hundred.