CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live
MI vs CSK IPL match on Thursday will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday, 12 May 2022.
CSK won its last match of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals (DC) while MI lost its last IPL match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Match Venue: The MI vs CSK IPL match on Thursday will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the CSK vs MI IPL match.
CSK vs MI IPL 2022: Match Time
Chennai vs Mumbai IPL match is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm IST on Thursday.
How and where to watch CSK vs MI IPL match live streaming online?
Live streaming of MI vs CSK IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch the MI vs CSK IPL match live on TV?
CSK vs MI IPL match live telecast can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks on Points Table
Chennai Super Kings is currently at ninth position on IPL 2022 points table with 8 points, while Mumbai Indians is at tenth spot with 4 points.
