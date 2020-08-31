CSK Pacer Hazlewood ‘Concerned’ About COVID-19 Cases in Team

"Ideally, you'd have no cases. They are in quarantine now and I think that finishes up in the next few days. All my focus is on this tour at the moment and when the IPL comes closer we'll think about that," Hazlewood said.

Along with Hazlewood, David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch are scheduled to travel to the UAE after their tour of England. Hazlewood said there will be discussions with Cricket Australia (CA) if the number of positive cases in the IPL increases. "We haven't spoken too much about it yet. It's a few weeks away until we get there. I assume those things will come up if cases are still happening closer to the date, then we'll touch base with CA and have a chat."