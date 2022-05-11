Criticised After IPL Auction, Gujarat Titans' First to Qualify for Playoffs

The team that's made it a habit to come back from the death, is now set to get two chances to qualify for the IPL 2022 final, on debut.

After the IPL mega auctions, people pointed at the Titans' batting. While the bowling looked pretty sorted, the batting looked weak, with David Miller's relative lack of runs in the past few IPLs and Gill's patchy form a concern.

Also Rahul Tewatia too hadn't done much of note since his impact innings in Sharjah for Rajasthan Royals some seasons back. People hadn't seen skipper Hardik Pandya play for a while till he arrived in the tournament with an elevated batting position and rejuvenated bowling.

"To be totally honest, when we walked away from the auction, we didn't at all think we have a weak batting line-up, in the slightest," team director Vikram Solanki said after the Titans' big win over LSG.

"Once we walked away from the auction, we were pretty pleased with the work we did. A lot has been made about our line-up, and I'm fine with that. People are absolutely entitled to their opinion. But I can assure you, at no stage did we think we had a weakened or a weak batting line-up."