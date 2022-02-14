Complete List of All 10 Teams' Full Squads After 2022 IPL Auction

A total of 204 players were picked by the 10 franchise after shelling out a total of Rs 551.70 crore during the enthralling two-day IPL 2022 mega auction with Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 cr), Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 cr) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 cr) emerging as top-three earners, ahead of the exciting 15th season of cash-rich league.

The likes of Ishan, Chahar and Shreyas earned big bucks on Saturday while Sunday belonged to Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 cr), Tim David (Rs 8.25 cr) and Jofra Archer (Rs 8 cr).

After the culmination of the mega auction, IANS takes a look at the squad of every franchise and what their team did well, and where the gaps are.