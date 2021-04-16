Chris Morris’ Shares His Take on Sanju Samson Incident

A few days after he was denied strike on the last ball of the match against Punjab Kings, as his captain Sanju Samson chose to face the delivery instead, Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris showed off his batting chops as he led RR to a fascinating three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday night in Mumbai.

Rajasthan needed 27 runs off the last 12 deliveries with Morris and Jaydev Unadkat at the crease and the South African smashed four sixes during his 18-ball 36 to get the team past the finish line and help pick up their first points of the season.