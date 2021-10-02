IPL 2021: Chris Gayle Was Not Being 'Treated Right', Says Kevin Pietersen

This season, Gayle has played 10 matches for PBKS, scoring 193 runs at an unflattering average of 21.44, with his highest being 46.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar also said that the Punjab Kings, who are currently fifth on the table with 10 points from 12 games, will miss Gayle in the remainder of the matches.

"A game-changer like Chris Gayle, if he is not in the team, 100 per cent it's a big loss. I think he is in and out of the team. I don't know what the calculations are. Clearly only four overseas players can play but sometimes when you see the player who has picked in his place, knowing what he has delivered in the past. And sure, he is over 40 and he might not be able to do it at a consistent level that he used to do. But he is a game-changer. Three overs of Gayle storm and the game is gone from the opposition," added Gavaskar.