Chris Gayle Becomes First Player to Smash 350 Sixes in IPL

When Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle hoisted Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes for a six in his first over, he became the first batsman in Indian Premier League history to hit 350 sixes.

Interestingly, no other batsman has even got 250 sixes, with AB de Villiers coming a distant second with 237.

The Jamaican batsman, known for his explosive batting and big-hitting, wasn't picked for the initial matches in the last season held in the UAE.