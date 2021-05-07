CSK Airlifts Mike Hussey, L Balaji to Chennai, Put in Isolation  

Both Hussey and Balaji had tested positive and were left behind as the rest of the team members, who reported negative tests, flew to Chennai soon after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended on Tuesday.

While Balaji will then leave for home, Hussey will most probably be flown on a chartered plane to Maldives and stay there for a while before departing to Australia.

All of Hussey's fellow Australians, who were part of the Indian Premier League -- players, members of the coaching staff, commentators and other support staff -- left for Maldives on Thursday morning.