Chennai Pitch Tough for Chasing, Says KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan

"We needed to bat around and complete the chase. The games that have been played here, it would suggest that there is a trend [of scoring getting tough towards the end of the match] in the games that have been played so far, barring AB de Villiers in the chase," said Morgan after the match.

"Mumbai have been performing like this for a long time. That would be something we need to assess. Made a few mistakes, will need to sort it out. I think the perfect game is to be able to do both [go all-out in the attack and otherwise] and we have managed to do neither in the end," added Morgan as he blamed his batsmen.

"It is disappointing [to lose]. Played some good cricket for most part of the game. We looked comfortable in the chase. But they are a strong team, came back well and sad that it didn't work out for us."