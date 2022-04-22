Chennai beat Mumbai: IPL 2022 Points Table, Purple Cap and Orange Cap

Mumbai Indians have slumped to their seventh loss of IPL 2022, extending their win-less run this season.

The three wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday night at the DY Patil Stadium ensures they continue to stay at the bottom of the points table with zero points from seven outings.

Chennai pick up their second points of the season but continue in the ninth spot having won one match less than Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.