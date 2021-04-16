Chahar’s 4/13 Rocks Punjab But Shahrukh’s 47 Helps Post 106/8

Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicolas Pooran and Deepak Hooda all fell to Deepak Chahar as Punjab Kings were reduced to 26/5 in 6.2 overs after MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

KL Rahul was the second wicket to fall, but the Punjab skipper was run out on 5 by a single-handed direct throw from Ravindra Jadeja.

From there, it was always going to be an uphill task for PBKS. Only batsman Shahrukh Khan could offer any resistance as the number 6 batsman, who walked in during the fifth over after the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran, scored 47 off 36 balls and stayed at the crease till the last over but found very little support. Jhye Richardson made 15 off 22 and added 31 for the sixth wicket with Shahrukh before he was castled by Moeen Ali on 15.