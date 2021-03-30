Captain Virat Kohli to Join RCB Squad in Chennai on 1 April

India captain Virat Kohli will join the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad on 1 April, a couple of days after the team begins their training camp in Chennai.

RCB will play their initial set of matches, including the IPL 2021 opener on 9 April against reigning champions Mumbai Indians, in Chennai.

Kohli is expected to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine put in place by the IPL as part the guidelines to operate in the bio-secure environment.