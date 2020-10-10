‘Have No Answers’: KL Rahul After KXIP Lose 5th Consecutive Match

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul said that he had no answers after the team succumbed to their fifth consecutive loss of this year's IPL. Chasing a target of 165 set by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, 10 October, KXIP were cruising for much of the chase before losing their way in the last three overs falling two runs short of KKR's total of 164/6.

"We got close, started well and... honestly, I have no answers. We just need to keep coming harder in the next seven games," said Rahul after the match.