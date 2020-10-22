Brendon McCullum’s Notes Face Fans’ Ire After KKR’s Loss to RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a phenomenal display of bowling to hand them their fifth defeat of the season, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

With the 8-wicket win, Virat’s RCB have surged ahead in the points table and are now placed second. They are tied with top placed Delhi Capitals on points, but fall behind them due to net run rate.

On Wednesday night, RCB were made to bowl first by Eoin Morgan and restricted KKR to a mere 84/8 in 20 overs, which is also the lowest total in this season of the IPL.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj cruised through the KKR top order, bowling two maiden overs and becoming the first bowler to accomplish the feat. He finished with figures of 3/8 that included the wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton.

RCB then chased down Kolkata's target with 6.3 overs to spare, to mark their seventh win of the season.