Brendon McCullum’s Notes Face Fans’ Ire After KKR’s Loss to RCB
Mohammed Siraj cruised through KKR top order, becoming first bowler to take double maiden in an IPL match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a phenomenal display of bowling to hand them their fifth defeat of the season, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
With the 8-wicket win, Virat’s RCB have surged ahead in the points table and are now placed second. They are tied with top placed Delhi Capitals on points, but fall behind them due to net run rate.
On Wednesday night, RCB were made to bowl first by Eoin Morgan and restricted KKR to a mere 84/8 in 20 overs, which is also the lowest total in this season of the IPL.
Pacer Mohammed Siraj cruised through the KKR top order, bowling two maiden overs and becoming the first bowler to accomplish the feat. He finished with figures of 3/8 that included the wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton.
RCB then chased down Kolkata's target with 6.3 overs to spare, to mark their seventh win of the season.
Fans enjoyed their stellar performance with both bat and ball and heaped praises on Virat’s RCB who have put together some solid results this season.
They also showered huge praises on young pacer Mohammed Siraj who at times have proven expensive with his performances for RCB.
Finishing on the wrong end of the result however wasn't all that didn't go Brendon McCullum’s way with twitter users singling out his notes, to express their frustration.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.