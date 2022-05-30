Bowlers Win You Games: Hardik Pandya Says After Winning IPL 2022 Final

“Wanted to show at the right time what I've worked hard for. Today was the day from the bowling point of view I saved the best for the best,” Hardik said.

The Gujarat skipper picked the wickets of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer to derail the Rajasthan Royals batting.

“Second ball of my spell when I got Sanju out, saw that if you hit the wicket hard and hit the seam something is gonna happen. All about sticking to the right lengths, asking the batters to play the right shots,” Hardik said looking back at the final.

An elated Hardik also explained that he had been enjoying the responsibility of batting higher up the order this season.

“For me my team is the most important. I've always been that kind of individual. If I were to have a worse season and my team wins, I'll take that. Batting comes first to me, always going to be close to my heart. When we got the auction done it was clear I had to bat higher to guide,” Hardik signed off.