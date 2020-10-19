‘Best Game Ever’: Twitter Reacts to 2 Super Overs in KXIP-MI Match

KXIP beat Mumbai Indians after two trilling Super Overs to register their third win of the season, at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

It was the first time that a match was decided after 2 Super Overs and surely, the game created quite a buzz on social media with Twitterati lauding the efforts of both the teams for fighting till the end.

Mumbai and Punjab were tied at the end of their 20 overs with Punjab’s score at 176/6, chasing Mumbai’s 176/6. The first Super Over then ended in a tie and it was after the teams played a second Super Over, that KXIP bagged the 2 points from the game.