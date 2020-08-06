BCCI and Vivo ‘Suspend Partnership’ For IPL in 2020

This announcement comes after the IPL Governing Council had on Sunday decided to retain the company as the title sponsor. The move, however, had seen a lot of backlash and there were even trends on social media about boycotting the league and the BCCI felt that it was in national interest to suspend the sponsorship deal as fan sentiments are a priority for the board.

Earlier on Monday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which is spearheading a movement for boycott of Chinese goods, also criticised BCCI's decision to retain VIVO, the Chinese company, as IPL's title sponsor.

"We have sent a communication to Amit Shah and S. Jaishankar, demanding not to give approval to the BCCI for holding the IPL in Dubai," the CAIT said.