BCCI Set Guinness World Record for World’s Largest Cricket Jersey

The large jersey had the logos of all the 10 IPL teams with number 15 on it, celebrating 15 years of the league.

Soumya Bontra
Published
IPL
1 min read
BCCI Set Guinness World Record for World's Largest Cricket Jersey
The IPL has set a new Guinness World Record. for the Largest Cricket Jersey.

The jersey was displayed during the IPL 2022 closing ceremony at world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The large white jersey had the logos of all the 10 IPL teams with number 15 printed on it, celebrating 15 years of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The officials of the Guinness Book of World Records handed the recorded document to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

The IPL took to Twitter and shared the video of the launch of world’s largest cricket jersey.

Watch: AR Rahman Sings 'Vande Mataram' at IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony

Gujarat Titan’s David Miller, who was present on the ground to witness the closing ceremony said that he wanted to soak in the atmosphere of the final in a completely packed stadium.

"It's been a long time, these finals don't come around too many times. The beautiful atmosphere here, I want to soak it up and I'm very excited," said the left-hander in a pre-final chat with Star Sports.

The closing ceremony also featured some amazing performances from legendary singer A.R. Rahman and his team of talented singers, as well as Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

The IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is underway at the Narendra Modi stadium.

IPL 2022 Final Live Score, GT vs RR: Gill-Hardik Rebuild After Early Wickets

