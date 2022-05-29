BCCI Set Guinness World Record for World’s Largest Cricket Jersey

The IPL has set a new Guinness World Record. for the Largest Cricket Jersey.

The jersey was displayed during the IPL 2022 closing ceremony at world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The large white jersey had the logos of all the 10 IPL teams with number 15 printed on it, celebrating 15 years of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The officials of the Guinness Book of World Records handed the recorded document to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

The IPL took to Twitter and shared the video of the launch of world’s largest cricket jersey.