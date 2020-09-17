IPL 2020: BCCI President Ganguly Inspects ‘Famous Sharjah Stadium’

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played at three venues in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Since there are 60 matches to be played, the pitches will take a beating and as expected, will start to get slower and lower as the tournament progresses into its later stages.

Amidst the soaring temperatures and lack of clarity on the conditions in the UAE, Ganguly reportedly seemed satisfied with the arrangements at Sharjah, about which he posted on his Instagram account.