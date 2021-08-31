BCCI Opens Application Process For Two New IPL Teams

The Indian cricket board on Tuesday announced the release of tender for owning and operating two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, starting with the 2022 season.

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the Indian Premier League from the IPL 2022 season, through a tender process," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

The deadline for the purchase of tender document is October 5.