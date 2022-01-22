BCCI Hopeful of Starting IPL 2022 On 27 March in India: Report
Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, all ten teams will be part of the mega auction slated for 12 & 13 February.
With the coronavirus pandemic causing quite a bit of mayhem in India and all across the globe, the venue and the schedule for the upcoming edition of the IPL was a bit of a concern for the BCCI.
However, the BCCI are now eyeing a 27 March start for the IPL in 2022, according to Cricbuzz. The BCCI are also hoping to hold the tournament in Maharashtra with the first game likely to be played in Mumbai.
Other than Mumbai, the BCCI have Pune on the radar in the state, which would then allow them access to four grounds in close proximity. However, there is no confirmation yet about Pune.
The 15th edition of the IPL is expected to see 74 games being played through the course of the tournament.
If indeed the tournament starts on 27 March, it will be just days after the home series against Sri Lanka finishes on 18.
Mumbai itself allows the BCCI three venues with the Wankhede Stadium, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and the DY Patil Stadium, while in Pune there is the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium as well.
IPL 2022 will see the addition of two new franchises with teams from Ahmedabad and Lucknow joining the mix.
Ahead of the IPL 2022 season there will also be a mega auction which is slated for 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru. A total of 1,214 players are in the mix with the IPL announcing the initial list, which will be further trimmed ahead of the auction.
The two new teams have also made their initial picks with Ahmedabad roping in Hardik Pandya as captain along with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, Lucknow have signed on KL Rahul as the captain along side the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. Both Rahul and Bishnoi were part of the Punjab Kings franchise last year.
The BCCI and related stakeholders, including IPL team owners met on 22 January to chalk out the way forward for the season.
The meeting was attended by the Ambanis, former BCCI President N Srinivasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Parth Jindal among others, besides the promoters of the two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The teams were informed that the tournament is set to start in the last week of March and finish by the last week of May.
The venue was the major discussion in the meeting with options such as UAE and South Africa also spoken about along with Mumbai and Pune. However, the report further stated, that the dew factor is the reason why UAE was ruled out. UAE had hosted the IPL in 2020 and the second half of the 2021 season along with the 2021 T20 World Cup.
While team owners are reported to have preferred the Mumbai option, some within the BCCI also backed South Africa. However, what reportedly tipped the scales in favour of Mumbai was the lack of air travel involved.
South Africa had hosted the IPL in 2009.
A final decision on the matter though will be taken on 20 February on the basis of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the IPL Auction, slated for 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru is also expected to happen at that time with no changes in plans as of now.
