BCCI Expecting Record IPL Media Rights Sale

"Sports business for us is in an investment mode and we won't shy away from investing heavily. We are going to be bullish on all rights renewals including IPL," K Madhavan, president of The Walt Disney Co India and Star India told the website.



With several names in the fray, grabbing the media rights could lead to a bidding war. Two more entities, Reliance-Viacom 18 and Amazon, are likely to apply along with Sony Sports Network. Sony too has expanded after its merger with Zee and clinching the IPL property could give a huge boost to the network.



Reliance-Viacom 18 could signal their entry into the big Indian cricket market with an ambitious bid for the IPL media rights, while Amazon Prime have already declared their intention to wholeheartedly go for the IPL rights, having started streaming cricket events. Other big names doing the rounds for digital streaming include Facebook and Google.



The offshoot of the potential windfall is that IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has become the country's first sports Unicorn with its market cap touching a high of Rs 7,600 crores and its share in the grey market trading in the Rs 210-225 price band.



Two key reasons for the high share value of the India Cements-owned franchise are the addition of two new franchises to the upcoming season at record prices, and the BCCI expecting a financial windfall from the media rights sales.