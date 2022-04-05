Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Arora, Tilak Varma: IPL Youngsters Who've Impressed So Far

Like every season of the IPL since its inception, the ongoing fifteenth edition of the cash-rich league has also thrown up some young exciting names, who have shown their spark with dream debuts for their respective franchises.

This year IPL has become a ten-team affair, which means that now there are more opportunities for youngsters to showcase their talent and the likes of Ayush Badoni, Abhinav Manohar, Tilak Verma, Vaibhav Arora, Jitesh Sharma and Akash Deep have already shown the glimpses of what they are capable of.

Though only 12 matches have been played till now in the ongoing season, these players have become valuable assets for their franchise and it seems that they will be given a long rope for sure. These youngsters have lit up the league with their impactful performance, proving that IPL indeed is a platform where "talent meets opportunity".