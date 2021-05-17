Australians in IPL Arrive in Sydney; To Quarantine for 2 Weeks

The New South Wales Government conceded it lifted its strict cap of 3000 returned travellers to cater for the cricket players.

"We always make sure that we have 3,000 Australians returning home every week and police and Health make an assessment if requests are made over and above that cap, we make those assessments," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson had left their IPL teams ahead of the larger Australian contingent, and were due to have completed quarantine last week.

The IPL started in early April with the decision to go ahead in the face of a deepening health crisis prompting criticism from some observers, while others defended it as a welcome distraction for the embattled Indian public.