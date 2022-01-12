Australian Pacer Mitchell Starc Shows Interest in Playing IPL

The pacer was a regular inclusion in the IPL between 2012 and 2015, has missed the last six seasons either due to injury or workload management.



As a multi-format player for Australia, Starc has opted to use the IPL window in the April-May period each year to rest and recover and also spend time with his wife, Alyssa Healy, given the pair is separated for large portions of each year because of their respective playing schedules.



"I've got two days to get my paperwork in, so that might be something to do today before training. I've not put my name down just yet, but I've got a couple more days to decide on that. It's certainly on the table regardless of what the schedule has got coming up. I haven't been for six years or so," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the fifth and the final Ashes Test in Hobart.



"Obviously, with a heavy weighting towards T20s over the last period of time and the World Cup coming up later this year, that's one to take into consideration as well. There's a bit going on with scheduling and what-not to get our heads around, certainly for us multi-format players," he further added.