As Tribute to Armed Forces, CSK Jersey Features Camouflage Print

The new, redesigned jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), unveiled on Wednesday, features camouflage on the shoulders -- a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

This is the first time that the CSK, a three-time winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has redesigned their jersey since the first edition in 2008, said a CSK statement.

"It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service; they are the true heroes," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.